Vermillion County reported its first death due to COVID-19, and Vigo County reported its 30th death in the daily update posted by the Indiana State Department of Health.
Vigo County has 2,051 cases, while Vermillion County is reporting 144 cases.
Parke County added seven new cases for a total of 143 with two deaths. Clay County added four cases for 342 total with five deaths. Sullivan County has 354 cases with 12 deaths.
In a breakdown of Vigo County cases, 500 are in the 20 to 29 age range, 332 are in age range 30 to 39, 287 are in age range 40 to 49, 297 in age range 50 to 59, and 256 in age range 60 to 69.
Another 78 cases have been reported in ages 80 and older, 230 in ages 19 and younger, and 137 cases in ages 70 to 79.
Of Vigo County's 30 deaths due to COVID-19, 17 deaths have been in women and 13 in men, according to ISDH statistics. Nine deaths have occurred in ages 70 to 79, and nine deaths have occurred in ages 80 and older. Also, six deaths have occurred in ages 60 to 69, while six deaths have occurred in people age 49 and younger.
The Indiana Department of Health today announced that 1,302 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at the state laboratory, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and private laboratories.
That brings to 128,227 the total number of Indiana residents known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.
A total of 3,500 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 17 from the previous day. Another 227 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 1,440,917 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 1,432,219 on Tuesday. A total of 2,220,232 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
