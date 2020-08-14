An agreement has been reached that will dismiss a federal lawsuit against the Indiana State Police over blocked roads in front of the U.S. Penitentiary Terre Haute, the non-profit Death Penalty Action announced Friday.
The ACLU of Indiana, on behalf of Death Penalty Action, the Indiana Abolition Coalition, Sisters of Providence of St. Mary-of-the-Woods and others, filed the lawsuit Aug 4 seeking an injunction preventing road closures during future executions, allowing protesters to be within view of the penitentiary.
The lawsuit had claimed the restrictions violate the protesters' First Amendment rights.
Kenneth J. Falk, legal counsel for the ACLU of Indiana, said Friday the agreement "lets the protestors to be exactly where they wanted to be — across from the penitentiary gates and state police will not put up barriers."
Indiana State Police, represented by the Indiana Attorney General's Office, and the ACLU signed and filed a joint stipulation Friday, resolving the case Falk said.
ISP does not admit to violating protesters' rights.
ISP did agree to not erect barricades near the entrance to the federal correction complex. Police will reserve the right to block the area in the event of an emergency concerning public safety or where persons are not following the law, according to the joint stipulation.
ISP also retains the right to limit access to the actual prison and its grounds at the direction of the federal Bureau of Prisons.
"The Indiana State Police will continue to provide a secure environment for protesters for and against the death penalty that will be involved at the Terre Haute federal prison," said ISP Sgt. Matt Ames. "Our No. 1 one priority is to make sure that everything is safe for them and for the normal community that lives in and around the federal prison."
Abraham Bonowitz, director of Death Penalty Action, in a statement said the stipulation "is a victory for the First Amendment, but it is troubling that it took a lawsuit to allow us to shine a spotlight on the outrageous behavior going on behind the razor wire.
"These executions are being scripted by President (Donald) Trump's re-election campaign to create a talking point heading into the Republican National Convention," Bonowitz said.
The first federal execution in 17 years was carried out on July 14 and a total of three executions have been carried out so far this summer.
The next federal execution is slated for August 26 for Lezmond Mitchell, the only Native American on the federal death.
Mitchell murdered a grandmother and her 9-year-old granddaughter in Arizona in 2001. Another execution is slated for Aug. 28 for Keith Dwayne Nelson, who in 1999 kidnapped, raped and strangled a 10-year girl in Texas.
U.S. District Judge David Campbell in Arizona Thursday rejected a bid from Mitchell's attorneys to push back the execution date. The attorneys have filed an appeal.
Bonowitz contends executions slated for August "are timed for right before the Republican National Convention, and there is no question that Donald Trump is using the power of the presidency to execute prisoners to establish a 'Law and Order' credential for himself,” Bonowitz said.
“That is wrong, and that is why we are calling on Congress to investigate these executions, including the role of the Trump campaign, and the legal shenanigans we saw with the first two executions in July.
"We continue to call on Congress to end the federal death penalty and make it impossible for politicians to ever again use capital punishment as a political weapon," Bonowitz said.
