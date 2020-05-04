A homicide investigation has been opened in the death of a Wabash Valley Correctional Facility inmate.
Jeremiah Roberts, age 32, of Nacogdoches, Texas, was found unresponsive in his cell about 6 a.m. Sunday, according to a news release from Indiana State Police.
An ambulance was summoned for Roberts, but he died before reaching a hospital. Investigators suspect foul play and are treating the death as a homicide, police said. An autopsy is planned Tuesday at Terre Haute Regional Hospital.
Roberts had been incarcerated within the Indiana Department of Corrections since January of 2017 on convictions of murder and robbery. His release date was in 2047.
ISP Master Trooper Detective Angie Hahn initiated an investigation at the request of the Wabash Valley Correctional Facility and Sullivan County Prosecutor Ann Mischler.
Detective Hahn was assisted by CSI’s Sgt. Brandon Mullen and Sgt. Michael Organ, Internal Affairs for the Wabash Valley Correctional Facility, and the Sullivan County Coroner’s Office.
