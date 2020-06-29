Sullivan County authorities are investigating the death of a Gibson County man found unresponsive during a traffic stop.
An autopsy for Cosme L. Guzman, 48, of Princeton, will be conducted Tuesday at Terre Haute Regional Hospital.
About 8 p.m. Sunday, Sullivan Police stopped a vehicle on U.S. 41 at County Road 300 North in Sullivan County. While speaking to the driver, officer Mitchell Eberhardt saw passenger Guzman was unresponsive. Eberhardt called for medics and provided first aid, but Guzman was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
Sullivan Police requested assistance from Indiana State Police at Putnamville for the death investigation.
ISP said death investigations can take several weeks or months to complete, dependent on the complexity of the investigation and review of the final autopsy and toxicology reports. The ongoing investigation is being conducted by Indiana State Police detective Angie Hahn, with the assistance of the Sullivan County Coroner's Office.
