Fewer Indiana high school seniors, including lower income students, are filling out FAFSA forms this year, which means they could miss out on much-needed financial aid to attend college.
Before midnight Thursday is the deadline to file the 2021-22 FAFSA to qualify for state and federal aid, officials say. FAFSA is the Free Application for Federal Student Aid.
In Indiana, for the graduating high school class of 2021, total FAFSA completion as of April 8 was down 7.5% compared to that same date in 2020. For lower income seniors eligible for federal Pell grants, FAFSA filings were down by 14.7% as of April 8.
"The numbers are of concern," especially for those who qualify for PELL, said Charlee Beasor, Indiana Commission for Higher Education associate commissioner for communications. "The students we know need to be able to access financial aid the most — those from low-income households — are filing at lower rates compared to the overall 2021 graduating high school class."
According to a February article in the Hechinger Report, "FAFSA filings [nationally] remain especially depressed at high schools with higher concentrations of students of color, in rural areas and small towns and in low-income schools everywhere."
The Hechinger Report is a nonprofit, independent news organization focused on education, according to its website.
The U.S. Department of Education states that submitting the FAFSA form "is crucial because it is used to determine a student’s eligibility for federal grants, work-study funds, and loans for college or career school. Also, some states, colleges, and private scholarship organizations use FAFSA information to determine their financial aid, which may be awarded on a first come, first served basis."
According to Beasor, there is still time to file and there is free help for families and students through the Commission for Higher Education's Outreach team and partners at INvestEd.
Families can watch a video to learn more and find answers to many questions about how to file, what is needed and how to get localized assistance at: https://fb.watch/4SNtFbj9Cl/
For those hoping to meet the deadline and fill out the form, go to www.FAFSA.gov
Students and families can receive free help and assistance from the Commission’s Outreach team or by contacting INvestEd at 317-715-9007 or by email at outreach@investedindiana.org.
Those who live in west central Indiana can contact Outreach Coordinator Rachel Meyer [rmeyer@che.in.gov or 317-447-4870].
A full list of contacts is located at: https://cdn.learnmoreindiana.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/Outreach-Map-with-Central-Office-9-17-20.pdf
Information needed to file the FAFSA
• Federal Student Aid ID [the FSA ID is a username and password created through the FAFSA website].
• Social Security number.
• Driver’s license number.
• Student and parents’ or guardians’ 2019 federal tax returns [IRS forms 1040, 1040EZ or 1040A]; students under age 23 require a parents’ or guardians’ information in addition to their own.
• Records of money earned, including W-2 forms and recent bank statements.
• Alien registration numbers or permanent residence cards [if students or parents/guardians are not U.S. citizens].
There is also an appeals process for students, if they are unable to file on time due to specific circumstances, Beasor said.
