Authorities have released the identity of a man whose body was found floating in a pond at Highland Lawn Cemetery Tuesday.
The victim has been identified as Marvin Dickison, 44, of Vigo County. The investigation continues, according to the Vigo County Sheriff's Office.
Vigo County sheriff's deputies and rescue units were dispatched at 6:45 a.m. Tuesday to the cemetery.
Sheriff John Plasse said responders found a body floating in a small pond within the cemetery near the maintenance area adjacent to Wabash Avenue.
It appeared the body has been in the water “for a while,” Plasse said Tuesday.
"Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with Mr. Dickison's family," Plasse said in a news release.
The sheriff said authorities are waiting on lab results before discussing cause and manner of death.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.