Positive cases of COVID-19 continue to increase in the Wabash Valley as 25 new cases were reported today to bring the eight-county region's total to 394.
Vigo, Clay and Owen counties each added one new case, while Greene County added 14 new cases for a total of 146 positive cases.
Vigo County's case count is at 77 with six deaths, according to the Vigo County Health Department website. The daily Indiana data report released at noon shows 74 cases in Vigo County.
In other district counties, Sullivan is at 19, Clay is at 26 cases with one death, Parke is at 14 cases, Vermillion is at seven, Owen is at 26 cases and one death. Putnam is at 84 cases with five deaths. Greene County has nine deaths among its 146 cases.
The Indiana State Department of Health today announced that 675 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and private laboratories. That brings to 23,146 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s total.
Intensive care unit and ventilator capacity remains steady. Nearly 40 percent of ICU beds and more than 81 percent of ventilators were available as of Friday.
A total of 1,328 Hoosiers have been confirmed to have died of COVID-19, an increase of 33 over the previous day. Another 119 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 130,128 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 124,782 on Thursday.
Marion County had the most new cases, at 176. Other counties with more than 10 new cases were Allen (39), Bartholomew (14), Cass (29), Elkhart (23), Greene (14), Hamilton (11), Hendricks (31), Henry (13), Jackson (33), Johnson (16), Lake (74), Porter (12) and St. Joseph (44). The Lake County totals include results from East Chicago and Gary, which have their own health departments.
ISDH has partnered with OptumServe to provide free testing at 20 sites around the state, with an additional 30 sites opening next week. Individuals can register online at https://lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling (888) 634-1116.
Additional testing sites around the state, including ISDH drive-thru clinics, can be found on the COVID-19 testing information link at www.coronavirus.in.gov. Nearly 130 testing locations are included in the map, which is updated daily as clinics are added.
