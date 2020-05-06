Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb and state leaders insist that flat hospitalization rates, ventilator use and intensive care bed availability indicate that Indiana can start the five-stage process to reopen, returning to normalcy around the Fourth of July.
But the data supporting that decision isn’t publicly available, though the state provides aggregate data on its coronavirus website.
“We do have all that data and we do look at that on a regular basis,” Kris Box, the state health commissioner, said Wednesday. “All I need to do is talk to my team and see if there’s a way we can make that happen.”
State officials have resisted releasing more than aggregate data in the past, declining to identify specific hospital capacity and nursing homes with reported COVID-19 infections.
Of state’s reopening thus far, Indiana has one of the highest numbers of deaths per capita, at 18 deaths per 100,000 Hoosiers.
“What I want to emphasize is that we expect to see more Hoosiers severely impacted by COVID-19 because our overall health metrics as a state … are higher than many other states,” Box said.
Hoosiers report higher rates of smoking, diabetes, obesity and high blood pressure, all of which are risk factors of COVID-19.
“This is why counties with the highest numbers of cases and deaths … Marion, Lake and Cass County, are not reopening in this first phase,” Box said.
Box said that some hospitals, which had ramped up their ventilator and ICU bed capacities, were not “standing down” their emergency responses and decreasing the number available.
“Rest assured, we still have that ability within our state to increase the number of ventilators and ICU beds as needed,” Box said.
ICU bed availability has remained just above 40% and ventilator availability just below 80%, according to state data.
Hospitalization rates and ventilator/ ICU bed capacity are two pillars to the governor’s “roadmap” to reopen Indiana, followed by the ability to test symptomatic Hoosiers and identifying close associations to infected Hoosiers, also known as contact tracing.
Through a $17.9-million state contract, OptumServe Health Services launched 20 testing sites for symptomatic Hoosiers. Box said high-risk Hoosiers, such as those with underlying health conditions or minority populations, may also schedule a test without symptoms.
Another 30 OptumServe sites will open next week. Appointments can be scheduled online at lhi.care.
Maximus will handle contact tracing in a separate $43 million contract.
