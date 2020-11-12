Chances And Services for Youth’s 2020 Dancing with the Terre Haute Stars Gala will be a completely virtual event this year, CASY announced Thursday.

The organization said it made the decision in light of Gov. Eric Holcomb’s recent public health announcement.

Holcomb on Wednesday announced new restrictions for counties the state has classified at orange or red on its COVID-19 metrics map. All of the Tribune-Star's Indiana counties are in that category, with Vigo, Sullivan, Parke and Vermillion in the orange and Clay marked red.

Get breaking news delivered to you! Sign up for our newsletters to get the latest, breaking news.

Among the new restrictions, orange counties are to be limited to social gatherings of 50 people or fewer and red counties to be limited to 25 people or fewer.

CASY said its 14th annual gala will be broadcast live at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, on WAWV-ABC from Hulman Center at Indiana State University.

An hour long show hosted by Julie Henricks will feature twelve dancers who will each perform a two-minute dance routine. The show will also include videos about each dancer and videos highlighting programs provided by CASY.

This year will also include an all-virtual silent auction featuring more than 200 items. Anyone can register to bid by texting CHANCES to 71760 or can register online at www.casyonline.org. The silent auction will go live at noon Monday, Nov. 16.

Community members can also vote/donate for their favorite star at http://www.casyonline.org/stars.

The dancers for this year’s 2020 Dancing with the Terre Haute Stars include: Molly Pabst, Stacey Dorman, Cache Ellis, Jennifer Mullen-Perry, Molly Barrett, Lindsay Hunter, Taylor Johnson, Tiffany Woodward, Chris Olds, Greg Sloan, Dr. Alex Kor and Carlene Sakbun.