Dale F. McKee, who served Indiana State University in the alumni office and Foundation for more than 32 years, died Sunday in Carmel, Indiana. He was 86.
McKee graduated from ISU with a bachelor’s degree in 1957 and a master’s degree in 1960. He earned a doctorate at Indiana University. A former high school teacher, coach, and principal, McKee began his ISU career on July 1, 1965, as assistant alumni director and became the alumni director shortly thereafter.
He later was executive vice president of the Indiana State University Foundation. He retired in 1997. Dale's wife, Nancy, taught in the ISU School of Nursing for more than 30 years until her retirement. She died in 2019.
Dale was a tireless advocate for ISU, and he is the namesake of the Dale McKee Society that honors donors who make annual gifts over an extended period of years. He and Nancy established the McKee Family Scholarship in 2006 and the McKee Nursing Center at ISU in 2010.
"We mourn the passing of Dale McKee, a beloved man who spent decades in service of Indiana State University, his alma mater," said ISU President Dr. Deborah J. Curtis. "His impact lives on through his work at the ISU Foundation and through his generous philanthropic giving. The ISU community sends thoughts and prayers to his family and friends."
Said Andrea Angel, Vice President of University Advancement and CEO of the ISU Foundation: "Getting to know Dale McKee over the past few years has been one of the true joys of my tenure at Indiana State. As an advancement leader, he was a consummate professional. Our team aspires to be like Dale in all we do."
Arrangements will be shared later this week. He is survived by a daughter, Beth, of Carmel; a son, Chris, who resides in Washington County, Indiana; and son and daughter-in-law, Craig and Diann, who reside in Terre Haute.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.