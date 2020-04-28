No increase in positive COVID-19 cases in the Wabash Valley has been reported in the latest update from the Indiana State Department of Health.

Vigo County remains at 62 active cases, Sullivan at 13, Clay at 19, Vermillion at 7 and Parke at 12 in the data released at noon.

Statewide, however, an additional 650 Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and private laboratories. That brings to 16,588 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s total.

Another 57 deaths were also added for a total of 901 Hoosiers who have been confirmed to have died of COVID-19. Another 91 probable deaths have been reported. Probable deaths are those for which a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms but for which no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.

To date, 87,181 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 84,476 on Monday.

Marion County had the most new cases, at 158. Other counties with more than 10 new cases were Allen (19), Cass (85), Elkhart (24), Hancock (21), Jasper (11), Johnson (11), Lake (129), Porter (13) and St. Joseph (16). The Lake County totals include results from East Chicago and Gary, which have their own health departments.

The complete list of counties with cases is included in the ISDH COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov. Cases are listed by county of residence. Private lab reporting may be delayed and will be reflected in the map and count when results are received at ISDH.