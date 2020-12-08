One of three COVID-19 deaths reported today for Vigo County occurred in a female age 0-19, the county's first in that age category, according to state health department data.
Two of the three deaths reported today occurred Dec. 4, and one occurred Dec. 6, according to online data at www.coronavirus.in.gov. The other two deaths were in people age 70 and older. All three deaths were females.
Vigo County added 68 new cases of COVID-19 for a total of 7,321 reported in the daily update from the state. The Vigo County death count is at 117.
Vermillion County also reported one new death for a total of 15, and added 15 positive cases for a total of 849.
Sullivan County added one death for a total of 19, with 15 new cases reported for a total of 1,237.
Parke County is at 818 cases and six deaths. Clay County has 1,522 cases and 27 deaths.
State data for Vigo County shows the age group with the most cases is the 20 to 29 age range with 21 percent of positive cases. The 0 to 19 age range has 12.6 percent of cases. The 80-plus age group has only 5 percent of the cases, but 50 percent of the deaths.
The Indiana Department of Health today announced that 5,457 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 392,663 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.
A total of 6,109 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 124 from the previous day. Another 301 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 2,338,308 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 2,323,969 on Monday. A total of 4,656,827 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
