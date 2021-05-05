CVS Health announced today that it is now offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations with no appointment necessary at CVS Pharmacy locations across the country.
That includes more than 300 stores in Indiana offering vaccine.
Same-day scheduling, including appointments as soon as one hour from time of scheduling, is also available at CVS.com. The company’s COVID-19 vaccine scheduler is updated throughout the day to account for same-day cancellations.
As of today, CVS Health is now vaccinating in more than 8,300 stores across 49 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C.
It has surpassed 17 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered through its participation in the Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care Program and Federal Retail Pharmacy Program. Second dose compliance is more than 90% at CVS Health locations.
“We continue to orchestrate an all-out effort to vaccinate the nation against COVID-19,” said CVS Health President and CEO Karen S. Lynch.
