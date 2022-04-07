In an interview following a Thursday appearance before local manufacturers at Great Dane in Brazil, Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch said she expects to make a statement in the near future regarding a possible campaign for governor.
“My experience at the state and local level in the executive and legislative branches have prepared me to be a lieutenant governor and work alongside the governor,” said Crouch, who has served with Republican Governor Eric Holcomb since 2017. “I also believe that God puts us in places for a reason, I think I’m in a place for a reason and you can expect an announcement later this year.”
During her speech with the manufacturers, Crouch celebrated the fact that Indiana leads the country in advanced manufacturing and is third in the country in terms of positioning itself for employment for industries of the future. But she also noted that for the state to continue to lead in advanced manufacturing, its manufacturing facilities need to be modernized.
Noting that most manufacturing jobs require more than a high-school diploma, Crouch touted employee readiness and workforce training grants, adding that “800,000 Hoosiers taken advantage to train up and to have the skills necessary.”
Crouch also enthused that a $400,000 Hoosier Business Investment Tax Credit will help the Wabash Valley’s Indiana Powder Coatings grow 20 jobs in the area.
“This gathering today are people who are invested in manufacturing,” Crouch said. “Those groups that are collaborating to help that sector grow here in West Central Indiana are extremely critical and important, and that’s why I was here with them today — to celebrate the successes that they’ve had, to familiarize them with some of the opportunities the state provides them, and encourage them to look to the future.”
She also said that she believes Holcomb would accede to a request from state Republican lawmakers to call a special legislative session if the Supreme Court overturns parts of Roe V. Wade. The special session would address legislating women’s control over their own bodies in cases of pregnancy.
“I can’t speak for him but I would suspect that he would,” Crouch said.
David Kronke can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at david.kronke@tribstar.com.
