A one-vehicle crash a little after 2:10 p.m. Saturday on Interstate 70 westbound near the 24 mile marker in Clay County killed three people, according to Indiana State Police.
ISP said a preliminary investigation by Master Trooper Jeremy Lewis shows Glen A. Jackson, 58, of New Madrid, Missouri, was driving a 2004 Buick when he lost control on the icy road.
The car went off the road to the north and rolled several times, only coming to a stop after striking a tree.
Emergency personnel attempted life-saving measures, but three people died at the scene.
Dead are Glen Jackson, Rose M. Jackson, 57, and Amber Johnson, 35, all of New Madrid. Family has been notified.
One juvenile was taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a contributing factor.
Assisting ISP were Posey Township Fire Department, Jackson Township Fire Department, Cloverdale Fire Department, Clay County Coroner’s Office, multiple ambulance services and Edington’s Wrecker Service.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.