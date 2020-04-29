No injuries were reported this afternoon in a crash involving an Indiana State Police trooper and a delivery van.
Master Trooper Ty Lightle was driving north on Indiana 59 about 11:14 a.m. when a northbound FedEx truck turned west in front of the trooper's car, police said.
Sgt. Matt Ames said Lightle was taken to an area hospital for a medical clearance and was released without injuries.
Lightle made an evasive driving maneuver to avoid striking the turning FedEx truck, Ames said, and the ISP car left the highway on the west side, striking some small trees and a utility pole.
Trooper Lightle was responding to a domestic call in Parke County and had all his emergency lights activated when the delivery truck driver apparently failed to observe the trooper's vehicle passing on the left.
A crash reconstruction team from the Putnamville ISP post is working the scene.
