The Vigo County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal accident that occurred about 1:30 p.m. Saturday on Clinton Road just north of Park Avenue.
Deputies found that an SUV traveling north had crashed into a southbound minivan.
A passenger in the minivan was killed in the collision, Sheriff John Plasse said in a news release. Several other parties involved in the crash were injured.
Contributing factors were were icy and wet roadway conditions, the sheriff said.
The identity of the person killed was not being released Saturday night pending notification of family.
