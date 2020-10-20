A substantial spread of COVID in Vermillion County has prompted the South Vermillion School Corp. to move to an eLearning platform starting Wednesday, Superintendent Dave Chapman stated on the district's website.
The Vermillion County Health Department has advised the school district to move to eLearning. The county has had 47 new cases in the past week, according to state Department of Health data.
Chapman said he will provide more information later today after meeting with his administrative team. He anticipates eLearning to continue through at least Tuesday and "then we'll determine where we go from there," in consultation with the health department.
