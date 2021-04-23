The $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act passed by Congress and signed by President Joe Biden in early March will be forever remembered for sending $1,400 in direct stimulus payments to Americans. Its principal aim was to bolster the beleaguered economy after a year of crisis brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.
But individuals aren’t the only ones to benefit. Government entities — cities, towns, counties, school corporations, etc. — are poised to receive a windfall of federal funds that local leaders say provides them an unprecedented opportunity to spark community improvement and development.
The City of Terre Haute will be among the plan’s biggest local beneficiaries, with $38.23 million earmarked for the municipality.
“It’s a significant amount, so the city will have to be very strategic in figuring out the best ways to leverage the money in order to support multiple projects,” said Mayor Duke Bennett. “This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, so we need to make sure to get the biggest bang for our buck.”
Half of the money — $19.1 million — will be paid by May 11 with the second half paid in May of 2022. The city has until Dec. 31, 2024, to spend the funds.
Bennett said the City Council must adopt an ordinance creating a fund for the money to be deposited, and all funds spent must be tracked in order to meet federal requirements.
Not all of the guidelines have yet been released, but he hopes to have the rules by the end of April.
Terre Haute’s recent financial report by Baker Tilly, the city’s municipal financial advisor, indicated that the city has lost $3 million in revenue due to the pandemic.
“The very first thing we need to do with the money is reimburse ourselves [the city] for revenue we lost as a direct result of the pandemic,” Bennett said. “We’ll have to prove each expenditure we claim is COVID-related, so that amount may come down.”
He said the second thing the city will need to do is reimburse itself for other specific expenses that were incurred from COVID that weren’t covered initially. For instance, he said local income taxes were and will be lost as a direct result of the pandemic over a three-year period, so he hopes to carve out about $5 million that can be linked to those losses.
“Only then can we move forward with spending the remaining funds,” Bennett said. “We’ll be able to do things for the city that we’ve never dreamed of being able to do before.”
The mayor said it’s a lot of money that could be spent fast, so he said expenditures must fit into the overall city plan and the larger community plan.
“We’ll need to be extremely prudent with this money to make the biggest impact we can and relieve as much burden as we can for taxpayers,” Bennett said.
He suggested a small panel, comprised of council representatives and city administrators, devise a spending plan that can be presented to the full council for review and adoption.
City Council members were hesitant to comment, many citing uncertainties surrounding forthcoming federal guidelines. Council member Todd Nation suggested the city explore investing the money it receives in May while officials formulate a plan. Although this could be an option, guidelines regarding investment are not yet known.
Council member Neil Garrison said he has a few goals he would like to see the city accomplish with the money.
“I would like us to consider continuing our ‘quality of life’ theme that might include a walking/riding connectivity trail, a swimming pool, et cetera,” he said. “Something that would not only satisfy our existing population, but also help attract new visitors.”
He said he would consider a joint-funded project with the county since it is receiving similar funds. “Is there a city/county Riverscape project that can be accomplished together to help further that vision?” Garrison said.
Garrison also likes the idea of completing projects that all citizens could look back on in 20 years as positive accomplishments that came out of this unique funding mechanism that followed COVID-19.
Although Bennett said he would like to spend the funds on paving roads, that usage is against federal guidelines. But, he suggested, maybe money could be freed up from another area with the relief funds so that funds could be leveraged for street improvements.
“It will take quite a while to sort through all of the options, so we’ll need to take time to work out the best plan that will improve the quality of life for the citizens of Terre Haute,” Bennett said.
One idea, the mayor said, could be an $8 million wastewater project that may delay the need for a sewer rate increase for several years. Another idea is creation of a neighborhood stabilization project that would include building new homes and improving infrastructure.
The city can only spend the money on replacing revenue lost to COVID-19 expenses, wastewater improvements, broadband, transportation and infrastructure, housing, small business assistance, not-for-profits and health and human services.
”Community mental health and addiction recovery services are also extremely important to fund because we don’t yet know the impact COVID has had and will continue to have on people in regards to the feelings of isolation and desperation,” Bennett said. “So we should support the local entities that can help people recover from all of this stuff.”
Council member Martha Crossen, in a recent council meeting, asked whether the city could help fund a day care center for the homeless. While the city could provide some funding to nonprofits that could then use money for such a purpose, Bennett said he wants to “tread lightly” on any such funding requests until an overall review of city financial needs has been reviewed and formulated into a plan.
Bennett also said a regional approach is important. “Having successful cities surrounding us is vital, just like it’s important to those cities for Terre Haute to be successful.”
Regionalism refers to the approach to increase the economic efficiency and effectiveness of local governments aimed at facilitating or enhancing regional cooperation and integration. Leaders in surrounding communities say they like the idea of exploring such projects.
“I’m excited about the opportunities these rescue funds will bring about for regionalism,” said Sullivan Mayor Clint Lamb. “Although I’m happy to see how much money the surrounding municipalities will get, I’m still scratching my head over the decision as to how to distribute the money and I’m perturbed that Sullivan is only getting $855,000.”
Lamb said he doesn’t want to downplay the amount of money that Sullivan will receive, but he said the city has been going after various funds for years and continues to explore ways to secure grant opportunities and financial incentives. As an example, he said the Indiana Department of Transportation recently awarded the city $5.2 million to invest in trail expansion.
“One of the most positive things that came about as a result of the pandemic is seeing people out on the trails, riding bikes, walking the sidewalks of downtown and learning more about their communities,” Lamb said. “With people staying closer to home, rebuilding quality of life post-COVID is essential.”
Lamb said he plans to take a practical approach with the funds and take partisan bias out of the decisions on how to spend the money. He said that with divisiveness still fresh from recent political turmoil, it’s essential to invest in emotional health. He said he’s anxious for the guidelines to become finalized so that the city will know exactly how it can leverage the rescue funds toward other opportunities that will make the biggest long-term impacts for the most people.
Brazil Mayor Brian Wyndham said his city should receive about $1.5 million.
“I don’t want to put the cart before the horse or waste any taxpayer resources on planning what to do with the money until we actually get the guidelines [from the federal government] and they show us the money,” he said.
Without a big wish list in place, Wyndham said infrastructure is the lifeblood of any city and that if Brazil wants to continue to grow, utilities will need to be a top priority. He said the city saw a small uptick in the population count during the last census.
Brazil City Clerk Treasurer Karen McQueen said it’s too early to know how the city’s revenues were affected by the pandemic.
“What we don’t know yet is how much local income tax was lost due to unemployment during the pandemic, and we won’t know the exact amount until the end of the year, but I estimate it will be about a $250,000 shortfall.”
McQueen said that Brazil is fortunate to have about $1.5 million in cash reserves in the general fund along with four other funds with smaller cash reserves.
Clinton Mayor Jack Gilfoy, Jr. said that city officials haven’t gotten an actual dollar amount in writing yet. “We’ve heard scuttlebutt, but we can’t assume anything.”
What further frustrates city officials, he said, is that the official guidelines that dictate how the money can be spent haven’t been handed down either.
“We have several different ways we could hope to spend the money, especially on infrastructure and public safety, but I can’t go on record with hopes,” he said.
The National League of Cities website offers estimates from the House Committee on Oversight, but emphasizes that these are not final allocations. The estimation cited by National League of Cities for the city of Clinton is $976,515.
Vigo County is slated to receive $20.76 million. In the three towns in Vigo County, West Terre Haute would get an estimated $460,000; Seelyville $210,000; and Riley $50,000. Other estimates by state can be viewed at: www.nlc.org/resource/estimated-local-allocations-in-the-american-rescue-plan.
Indiana is slated to get an estimated $5.8 billion from the $1.9 trillion included in the American Rescue Plan Act. More than $3 billion would go to the state, with counties receiving an estimated $1.3 billion and cities about $853 million and towns about $435 million, according to Feb. 16 estimates from the federal House Committee on Oversight and Reform. Another $202 million would go into the state capital project fund.
Michele Lawson can be reached at 812-231-4232 or michele.lawson@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter @TribStarMichele.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.