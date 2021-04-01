Indiana State University is working with the Indiana State Department of Health and will have COVID-19 vaccines available on campus next week for students and employees.

Some details are still being finalized.

Only students and employees can get the vaccine on campus. Students will be prioritized, based on guidance from the State Department of Health. Students will have 48 hours to make an appointment online before employees can sign up for a vaccination.

There will be about 120 doses available per day. Second doses will also be available on campus, but students and employees can get their second dose at another location if desired. The second dose should be administered no sooner than 21 days after the first dose and no later than 45 days.

There is no charge for the vaccine and the university strongly encourages everyone to get the vaccine.

Vaccinations are available at sites in Vigo County and throughout the state for anyone age 16 and older. Appointments are available at ourshot.in.gov.