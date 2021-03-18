On Monday, the COVID-19 vaccination site at Sears will be closed and relocated.
The Vigo County Health Department has decided to relocate the shot clinic to the Terre Haute Regional Hospital COVID-19 testing site on St. Anthony Drive.
With the decrease of people testing, and the increase of those being vaccinated, this facility will provide better climate control as warmer spring and summer temperatures approach.
Anyone with a vaccination planned after Friday should go to 501 East St. Anthony Dr. by Regional Hospital to receive the COVID-19 shot.
