The Indiana State Department of Health today announced that 970 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and private laboratories.

That brings to 65,253 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.

A total of 2,746 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 13 over the previous day. Another 200 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.

As of today, nearly 42 percent of ICU beds and nearly 84 percent of ventilators are available across the state.

To date, tests for 735,848 unique individuals have been reported to ISDH, up from 724,238 on Wednesday.

Vigo County's numbers, as of noon today per the Vigo County Health Department, were 408 cases and 10 deaths. Total deaths from other causes of people who also tested positive for coronavirus were two, and there was one presumptive COVID-19 death. Vigo County numbers will be updated this afternoon.

To find testing locations around Indiana, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.