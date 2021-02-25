Several openings for COVID-19 vaccinations for Hoosiers age 60 and older are now available at the Union Health Vaccine Clinic, located in the Landsbaum Center on Union Health’s campus.
Patients must be residents of Indiana. Previously, Illinois residents who were employed in Indiana were able to be vaccinated. That is no longer permissible by state health officials.
Patients are also required to be fully registered prior to their appointment. This is a two-step process. Registration can be completed at ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211.
Patients are asked to wait in their vehicle until their scheduled appointment time to allow for proper social distancing.
For more information, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 812-238-4871.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.