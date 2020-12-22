Cases of COVID-19 at the Federal Correctional Complex on Terre Haute’s southwest side have increased dramatically in recent weeks, and have spread to include Death Row inmates scheduled for execution.

As of Tuesday, the federal penitentiary at Terre Haute had the second-highest number of COVID-19 cases in the federal prison system with 252 inmates testing positive.

An additional 49 inmates and 22 staff were reported positive at the adjacent medium-security prison on the FCC property.

Currently, Pekin FCI in Pekin, Illinois, has the most inmates positive at 260.

Attorneys and representatives of inmates including Corey Johnson and Dustin John Higgs — both set for execution in January before President Trump leaves office — have said those men have tested COVID-19 positive.

As many as 14 of the 50 inmates on Death Row have been reported as COVID-19 positive, according to a New York Times report.

Ten Death Row inmates have been executed since July. A Bureau of Prisons spokesperson at the most recent execution — Alfred Bourgeois on Dec. 11 — said no inmates in that special confinement unit were positive for COVID-19.

Get breaking news delivered to you! Sign up for our newsletters to get the latest, breaking news.

By the following week, however, that had changed as both Johnson and Higgs had positive test results.

As of Monday, the BOP was reporting 252 inmate cases in the high security penitentiary which houses the federal Death Row inmates. Four staff members were also reported positive for coronavirus.

At the Federal Correctional Institute — a medium security prison with an adjacent minimum security satellite camp — 49 inmates were reported COVID-19 positive, with 22 staff positives. The BOP reported 386 inmates and 51 staff as recovered from COVID-19.

Those numbers are a significant change from Dec. 1, when the BOP was reporting only 18 inmate cases and two staff cases in the high-security penitentiary, but 148 inmate cases and 20 staff cases in the medium-security prison.

The penitentiary houses 1,239 inmates, according to the BOP website, while the FCI houses 848 inmates and the adjacent work camp houses 165.

According to the BOP website, which is updated daily with COVID-19 information, the bureau has 124,332 federal inmates in BOP-managed institutions and 13,866 in community-based facilities. The BOP staff complement is approximately 36,000. There are 5,994 federal inmates and 1,676 BOP staff who have confirmed positive test results for COVID-19 nationwide. Currently, 28,414 inmates and 2,637 staff have recovered. There have been 169 federal inmate deaths and 2 BOP staff member deaths attributed to COVID-19 disease.

Four inmate deaths due to COVID-19 have been reported at FCC-Terre Haute.