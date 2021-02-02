Two deaths in Vermillion County and one death in Parke County have been added to COVID-19 figures in today's update from state health officials.
Vermillion County's deaths occurred Thursday and Saturday to put the county's total COVID-19 deaths at 37, with 1,538 cases.
Parke County's 10th death occurred Monday. The county now has 1,338 reported cases of COVID-19.
Vigo County added 18 cases for a total of 11,058 with 188 deaths.
Clay County is at 2,301 cases with 32 deaths.
Sullivan County has reported 1,974 cases with 33 deaths.
The Indiana Department of Health today announced that 1,567 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 629,903 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.
A total of 9,677 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 65 from the previous day. Another 377 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 2,968,591 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 2,963,581 on Monday. A total of 7,067,175 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26, 2020.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Hoosiers age 65 and older, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents and first responders who are regularly called to the scene of an emergency to render medical assistance, are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule, visit ourshot.in.gov or call 211.
As of today, 586,937 Hoosiers have received a first dose of vaccine, and 155,362 are fully vaccinated.
Additional locations and appointments are being added as more vaccine becomes available.
