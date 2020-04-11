Vigo, Sullivan and Parke counties added COVID-19 cases since Friday's state count, according to Indiana State Department of Health data.

To date, 7,435 Indiana residents are known to have contracted the novel coronavirus, including 537 additional cases reported Saturday. More than 39,000 test results have been reported to ISDH. A total of 330 Hoosiers have died.

Since Friday, Vigo County has reported an additional case, bringing its total number of cases to 41. Sullivan and Parke counties both picked up a case, bring their totals to five and seven respectively.

As the number of novel coronavirus cases continues to rise, the Indiana State Department of Health is partnering with local health officials in four communities to conduct free drive-thru testing clinics for healthcare workers, first responders and essential workers who have symptoms of COVID-19.

Clinics will be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 13-17 at the following locations:

• CK Newsome Community Center, 100 E. Walnut St., Evansville

• Ivy Tech, 3800 N. Anthony Blvd., Fort Wayne

• St. Timothy Community Church, 1600 W. 25th Ave., Gary

• Ivy Tech, 8204 Hwy 311, Sellersburg

Participants should bring a drivers license or other State of Indiana-issued identification card and documentation of place of employment. Only symptomatic individuals will be tested. Tests will be conducted as long as supplies last and will be limited to one individual per vehicle.

Essential workers are those identified by Gov. Eric J. Holcomb's executive order.

Due to patient privacy laws, media will not be able to videotape individuals as they are being tested.