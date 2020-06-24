Vigo County is reporting 214 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to information released today by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH today announced that 281 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories. That brings to 43,140 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s total.

Intensive care unit and ventilator capacity remains steady. As of today, more than 37 percent of ICU beds and nearly 82 percent of ventilators are available.

A total of 2,386 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 9 over the previous day. Another 192 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.

To date, 431,883 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 426,376 on Tuesday.

Any Hoosier seeking COVID-testing can obtain it through one of the state-sponsored OptumServe sites, regardless of whether they are at high risk or have symptoms. To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state.