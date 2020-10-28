Vigo County has 76 new cases of COVID-19, state officials said today, and local health department figures show an increase of more than 100 cases since the weekend.
Vigo County is at 2,883 cases with 41 deaths, state data shows. An update by the Vigo County Health Department shows 2,896 cases.
Vermillion County also grew by 11 cases to 287 total, while Sullivan County and Clay County each added seven new cases, and Parke County added six cases in the daily update.
The Indiana Department of Health today announced that 2,587 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. To date, a total of 169,112 Indiana residents are known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.
A total of 3,991 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 33 from the previous day. Another 236 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 1,657,090 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 1,646,542 on Tuesday. A total of 2,783,748 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.