Two more deaths due to COVID-19 in Vigo County have been reported by state health officials today for a total of 26 deaths due to the novel coronavirus.
Data released by the Vigo County Health Department shows 1,832 cases, while state health officials report more than 40 new positive tests locally since Tuesday.
Clay County is at 300 total COVID-19 cases with five deaths. Parke County is at 96 cases with one new death reported Wednesday.
Vermillion County has 128 positive cases, and Sullivan County has 337 cases with 12 deaths.
The Indiana State Department of Health today announced that 1,195 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at the state laboratory, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and private laboratories. That brings to 115,407 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.
A total of 3,340 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 18 from the previous day. Another 226 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 1,341,462 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 1,331,608 on Thursday. A total of 1,963,006 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
