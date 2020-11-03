Vigo County added three deaths to its COVID-19 statistics today, while Clay, Vermillion and Putnam counties also added one new death each in the daily pandemic update from state health officials.
With 82 new cases reported today, Vigo County has recorded, 3,201 positive COVID-19 cases and 52 total deaths. Of those deaths, 87 percent have been in people age 60 and older. However, only 25 percent of Vigo County's cases have occurred in that age group. Thirty-four percent of positive cases occur in people age 29 and younger.
All three of the Vigo County deaths reported today were in men age 60 or older. Of the 52 total deaths, 24 have been men and 28 have been women.
In Clay County, the 12th death occurred Tuesday in a woman age 80 or older. Seven of the Clay County deaths have been in people age 80 or older, and half of the deaths have been in women.
Clay County now has 573 reported cases, and has reported a new death each of the last four days.
Putnam County – one of the eight counties in District 7 of west central Indiana – saw its 18th death occur Sunday in a woman age 80 or older. Ten of the Putnam County deaths have been in men, and 12 are in people age 80 or older. The county now has 858 cases after 15 were added today.
Vermillion County also added its second death in today's update, with an increase of eight new cases for a total of 318.
Parke County is at 293 cases with four deaths. Sullivan County has 503 cases and 14 deaths. Owen County has 270 cases and one death. Greene County added 12 cases for 654 total with 40 deaths.
In total, District 7 added 138 new cases today for a total of 6,670, and six new deaths for a total of 143.
The Indiana Department of Health today announced that 2,951 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 188,066 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.
A total of 4,199 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 50 from the previous day. Another 240 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 1,733,575 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 1,722,842 on Monday. A total of 2,995,343 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
