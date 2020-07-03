The Indiana State Department of Health today announced 541 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and private laboratories.
That brings to 46,915 the number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s total, according to the state department of health.
Intensive care unit and ventilator capacity remain steady. As of today, more than 41 percent of ICU beds and nearly 84 percent of ventilators are available.
A total of 2,488 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 19 over the previous day.
Today’s death count includes 11 deaths in Allen County occurring between April 19 and June 22 that were not initially reported to ISDH.
Another 193 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 504,153 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 496,835 on Thursday.
Hoosiers who have symptoms of COVID-19 and those who have been exposed and need a test to return to work are encouraged to visit a state-sponsored testing site for free testing.
Individuals without symptoms who are at high risk because they are over age 65, have diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure or another underlying condition, as well as those who are pregnant, live with a high-risk individual or are a member of a minority population that is at greater risk for severe illness, also are encouraged to get tested.
To find other testing locations, visit coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
The ISDH COVID-19 call center will be closed July 3-5 and will resume operations at 8 a.m. July 6.
