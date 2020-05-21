Vigo County is now at 127 positive cases of COVID-19, according to information released today by the Indiana State Department of Health.

Clay County has added four new cases and Sullivan County has added one new case among the 13 new cases reported in eight-county District 7 in west central Indiana.

ISDH today announced that 676 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories. That brings to 29,936 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s total.

Intensive care unit and ventilator capacity remain steady. As of today, more than 39 percent of ICU beds and nearly 81 percent of ventilators were available as of Thursday.

A total of 1,764 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 48 over the previous day. Another 149 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.

To date, 202,995 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 195,738 on Wednesday.

Marion County had the most new cases, at 162. Other counties with more than 10 new cases were Allen (35), Boone (13), Clinton (22), Delaware (22), Elkhart (67), Hamilton (18), Hendricks (30), Henry (13), Johnson (18), Lake (64), St. Joseph (29), Tippecanoe (11) and White (13). A complete list of cases by county is posted at www.coronavirus.in.gov, which is updated daily at noon. Cases are listed by county of residence.

Get breaking news delivered to you! Sign up for our newsletters to get the latest, breaking news.

Hoosiers who have symptoms of COVID-19 and those who have been exposed and need a test to return to work are encouraged to visit a state-sponsored testing site for free testing. Individuals without symptoms who are at high risk because they are over age 65, have diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure or another underlying condition, as well as those who are pregnant, live with a high-risk individual or are a member of a minority population that is at greater risk for severe illness, also are encouraged to get tested.

ISDH is holding drive-thru testing clinics today through Saturday in Brazil, Hammond, Shelbyville and Wheatfield. For details about these clinics, or to find other testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.