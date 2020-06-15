About 24 percent of COVID-19 cases in Vigo County have been found in people ages 30 to 39.
And, 51 percent of all cases have been in men.
Those county statistics in the daily update from the Indiana State Department of Health also show that 66 percent of those with COVID-19 are white.
Vigo County has 200 cases with eight deaths according to ISDH information released today. In District 7, Greene County added two new cases for a total of 181 with 29 deaths, and Putnam County added one new cases for a total of 156 with eight deaths.
Clay County remains at 56 cases with three deaths and Sullivan County is at 41 cases with one death. Owen County has 37 cases with one death.
Vermillion County has 11 cases and Parke County has 20 cases.
ISDH today announced that 533 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and private laboratories.
That brings to 40,430 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s total.
Intensive care unit and ventilator capacity remain steady. As of today, more than 41 percent of ICU beds and more than 83 percent of ventilators are available.
A total of 2,251 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 11 over the previous day. Another 182 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 355,829 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 348,391 on Sunday.
Effective today, any Hoosier seeking COVID-testing can obtain it through one of the state-sponsored OptumServe sites, regardless of whether they are at high risk or have symptoms.
To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.