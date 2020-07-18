The Indiana State Department of Health today announced 855 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories.
Additionally, the department reported an increase of 17 deaths, bringing the to-date total number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths in the state to 2,627.
Another 193 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.
As of today, nearly 35 percent of ICU beds and nearly 83 percent of ventilators are available statewide.
To date, 614,455 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 604,635 on Friday.
Vigo County has 283 confirmed cases and 10 deaths, according to state department of health figures.
Elsewhere in the Wabash Valley:
• Clay County has 70 cases, five deaths
• Parke County has 30 cases, zero deaths
• Vermillion County has 20 cases, zero cases
• Sullivan County has 64 cases, one death
• Green County has 206 cases, 33 deaths.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.