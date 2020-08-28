Vigo County added 34 new cases of COVID-19 in the daily update of novel coronavirus data by the Indiana State Department of Health, and Sullivan County counted its eighth death.
An increase in cases also occurred in Clay, Parke, Vermillion and Sullivan counties, according to ISDH.
For the eight-county region of west central Indiana, which includes Putnam, Owen and Greene counties, the case count increased by 62 to 2,754 cases with 74 deaths due to COVID-19. That is an increase of 250 cases and five deaths since Sunday.
ISDH today announced that 832 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at the state Department of Health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and private laboratories. That brings to 91,313 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.
A total of 3,058 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 11 from the previous day. Another 219 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.
As of today, nearly 38 percent of ICU beds and nearly 84 percent of ventilators are available across the state.
To date, 1,044,049 tests for unique individuals have been reported to ISDH, up from 1,034,746 on Thursday.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
