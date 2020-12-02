The death count from COVID-19 continues to climb in west central Indiana, with federal prison inmate cases almost doubling from last week.
In today’s update from state health officials, Vigo County reported 65 new cases for a total of 6,580, and two new deaths for a total of 105. Those two deaths were in people age 70 and older.
Vermillion County reported its 10th death from COVID-19, with an increase of 21 cases to a total of 728.
Clay County added 18 cases for a total of 1,380 with 26 deaths.
Parke County reported 17 new cases for a total of 679 cases with six deaths.
Sullivan County reported 14 new cases for a total of 1,090 cases with 18 deaths.
Putnam, Owen and Greene counties also added new deaths in the daily update.
Meanwhile, at the federal correctional complex on Terre Haute’s southwest side, the cases of COVID-19 have soared in the past week.
The Bureau of Prisons website reports the federal prison has 148 inmate cases and 20 staff cases as of Tuesday. That is up from 82 inmate cases and 18 staff cases Nov. 25.
The federal penitentiary is reporting 18 inmate cases and two staff cases as of Tuesday. On Nov. 25, the penitentiary reported four inmate cases and three staff cases.
The Indiana Department of Health today announced that 6,655 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 350,970 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.
A total of 5,688 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 91 from the previous day. Another 285 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 2,232,102 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 2,217,258 on Tuesday. A total of 4,342,486 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.
The state Department of Health will offer free testing from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. today through Saturday at the Sullivan County 4-H Fairgrounds, 1301 E. County Rd. 75 N Sullivan.
To find other testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
