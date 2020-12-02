The Vigo County Health Department has released last week's COVID-19 numbers and the following comment on the decline in cases. The chart shows new cases per week. “The state labs closed on Wednesday for the holiday weekend. This means our community clinics have continued to test but we have not received results for test yet. This greatly affected our total number of cases. We have hundreds of pending results at this time. We are hopeful to not see a spike within the next week but are prepared for it with pending results and exposures due to the holiday weekend. Please stay home if you are sick or pending test results.”