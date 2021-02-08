A covered bridge in Greene County has been closed to traffic during a fire investigation.
Plummer Creek Covered Bridge in the area of South Baseline Road and County Road 25 West at Bloomfield was damaged Sunday in a fire extinguished by Taylor Township Fire Department.
The public is asked to find an alternate route of travel while the bridge's structure is inspected for its ability to handle traffic.
Indiana State Police Senior Trooper Daniel responded to the scene of the A.M. Kennedy & Sons Bridge and is investigating with the assistance of the Indiana State Fire Marshal.
Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call the Indiana Arson Hot Line at 1-800-382-4628 or the Bloomington State Police Post at 1-800-423-1286.
