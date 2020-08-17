There will be no Covered Bridge Festival this year in Parke County.
By a 2-0 vote with one member abstaining, the Parke County Board of Commissioners this afternoon voted to cancel this year's festival -- which had been set for Oct. 9-18 -- because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Commissioners Jim Meece and Bruce Hartman voted against moving forward with this year's festival, while Commissioner Dan Collom abstained, citing family business interests connected to the festival.
Hartman said he had spoken to many local healthcare and emergency management professionals in recent days and had "come to the conclusion there is a absolutely a risk to the people of Parke County."
Further, he said, while he'd heard from residents on both sides of the debate, not one had presented a solid reason to carry on with the festival other than income. And, as one resident pointed out to him, Hartman said, "Money's no good if you're dead."
Further, he noted, organizations from the Newport Antique Auto Hill Climb to the Little Italy Festival in Clinton had canceled their events, as had Big Ten Football. And even the Indianapolis 500 is being run without spectators this year, he said.
Meece concurred, saying there was no realistic way the county could enforce or hope to achieve anti-COVID measures recommended by the Centers for Disease control or Gov. Eric Holcomb and the Indiana State Department of Health.
And, given recent positivity rates and the festival's high attendance, it would be certain tens of thousands of people who are COVID-19 positive would be among people attending and shopping.
Community spread in Parke County would be likely, he said, and the infection of even a handful of first responders could prove both dangerous and lasting for Parke residents given the limited number of such public safety personnel it has available.
"I think we have to act on the side of the health and welfare and safety of our people," Meece said.
