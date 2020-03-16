A court hearing originally set for Wednesday has been postponed until May 6 in the Marion County bribery case of former Vigo Schools superintendent Danny Tanoos.
The criminal case filed in September 2018 alleging three counts of bribery against Tanoos is on hold in the trial court while a mid-case appeal filed in June 2019 is pending.
A status conference for attorneys in the bribery case was set for Wednesday in Marion Superior Court 4, where Judge Lisa Borges on Monday postponed the hearing.
In December, the Indiana Court of Appeals upheld an earlier decision by the Marion Superior Court to deny dismissal of the charges, which Tanoos claimed did not meet the legal standards for charges to be filed.
Tanoos then asked the Indiana Supreme Court in January to consider the case, but that petition to transfer the case remains pending.
Supreme court justices regularly review transfer petitions and either grants or denies transfer requests each week. The Tanoos case was not on Monday’s list of cases considered last week.
In the criminal case, the state alleges Tanoos solicited concert tickets and dinners from a vendor in exchange for recommendations the vendor be contracted to do work for the school system.
Tanoos faces one count of bribery as a Class C felony. The penalty range is 2 to 8 years in prison and an advisory sentence of 4 years.
He also faces two counts of bribery as a Level 5 felony. The penalty range is 1 to 6 years in prison with an advisory sentence of 3 years.
There is currently no trial date set.
Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com.
