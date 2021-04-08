A couple with long-time connections to Indiana State University and Terre Haute have — through their estate — gifted $500,000 to the university for student music scholarships.

Get breaking news delivered to you! Sign up for our newsletters to get the latest, breaking news.

For the late Brian and Bettie Phillips of Wilmington, Delaware, music provided an opportunity to explore the world when they couldn't physically travel. Although they appreciated live performances, in retirement they often enjoyed classical music from the comfort of their living room, relishing in the poetic peace of the sound, according to an ISU news release.

"The joy that music brought to them will now be spread to others," according to the news release. A $500,000 gift from their estate has established the Dr. Brian R. Phillips and Bettie Neckar Phillips Endowed Music Scholarship for students pursuing degrees in music from Indiana State University.

“The generosity of Brian and Bettie Phillips will make an indelible mark at ISU," said Deborah J. Curtis, ISU president. "We are proud that their passion for music will endure through our students in the School of Music.”

Cathy Cook, ISU graduate and the niece of Brian and Bettie Phillips, said, "Brian and Bettie were passionate about education in itself. I think their impact will be to assist someone in going to college without being in so much debt when they graduate."

Christopher Olsen, ISU’s interim provost, said that although Brian and Bettie Phillips were not musicians themselves, "they understood the difference music can make in someone's life. Their generous gift will make a huge impact and will allow aspiring musicians to bring the joy of music to others."

The scholarship is a continuation of Brian and Bettie Phillips' long connection to ISU and to Terre Haute. Born in 1922, Bettie Neckar Phillips grew up in Terre Haute. Her father owned the Harley-Davidson store in downtown Terre Haute.

Bettie attended Indiana State for a year before attending secretarial school. Her brothers, Herman [Jay] Neckar and James "Bud" Neckar and her nieces, Cathy Cook and Linda Cook Paige, all graduated from ISU.

"My aunt just had a very passionate love for Terre Haute and Indiana State," Cook said. "She wanted to leave something there where she grew up and loved."

Bettie was an executive secretary at DuPont, where she met Brian Phillips. Brian grew up in Scotland and earned a Ph.D. in chemistry from the University of Edinburgh.