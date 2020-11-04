Tabulation of Vigo County election ballots has resumed this morning as county officials attempt to resolve Election Day issues involving scans of some ballots printed on faulty paper.
Kara Anderson, president of the Vigo County Election Board, said today she estimates about 1,500 ballots out of about 18,500 ballots have to be rescanned onto different paper so they can be tabulated.
The issue is the ballot paper in question was millimeters too narrow to be scanned. The affected ballots were from in-person absentee ballots cast prior to and on Election Day, Anderson said.
"There is a bar code on the bottom, and some of that paper came in that was a little too narrow. It didn't allow for enough of a margin, for lack of a better word. It does not want to scan. Those ballots have to be remade," Anderson said.
Anderson said the county's election equipment consultant RBM Consulting Co. used a laser to measure some paper to determine the problem. Anderson said it is a paper manufacturing issue that resulted in the delay.
A Democrat and Republican will make a new ballot, and it is then scanned.
"All of that has to go back and balance and be the exact same thing as the (paper ballot) report (slip) said came from election day," Anderson said.
The election board had 15 teams of two people, comprised of one Republican and one Democrat, cutting open election ballot envelopes for ballots to be scanned and counted on Election Day. That work began at 6 a.m. and continued until 7:15 p.m.
"(Those ballots) never saw a scanner and had to be scanned (on Election Day), so you don't know what rolls of paper that had to be remade," she said. "Our county is not bad. Some counties (experienced) thousands of remake (ballots)," she said, citing St. Joseph and Vanderburgh counties.
Anderson said she estimates about 43,000 voters cast a ballot in the general election. Anderson said 10 out of 18 vote centers did not have an issue with the paper, which illustrates the randomness of the problem.
Anderson said this year has been unusual.
"We started this whole pandemic with the whole toilet paper thing, and now we are millimeters of election ballot paper. Doggone paper is just getting us right and left," she said.
The Election Board ran a test of the election equipment, as required by law, prior to the election, however no paper issues arose during that testing, Anderson said. The county, Anderson said, will replace its voter equipment next year, in a year that has no election in Indiana. Anderson said while the equipment went into use in 2014, the software for the system was developed in 2005.
In addition, Anderson said she expects to have more provisional ballots this year due a change in state law that requires election officials to match signatures of voters. "A new law that when (a voter) requests an absentee ballot and the signatures don't match, you have to notify the voter to allow them to come in and say, 'look it is me,'" she said.
Signatures on paper, such as on mail-in ballots, can be different on a computer pad signed with a stylus, she added. Those electronic signatures are kept on the state's election system, Anderson said.
Also, voters could cast a provisional ballot for reasons ranging from not having proper identification at the polls to having a change of address.
"We did not turn anyone away from voting, so our numbers of provisional are greater," Anderson said.
All election tabulation results are unofficial until noon Nov. 13, when the Election Board will certify election results.
Earlier this morning, election board member John Kesler II said Democratic and Republican party representatives stayed with secured ballots overnight in the courthouse until vote tabulation could resume this morning. So did two county sheriff's deputies.
Democratic Party chairman Joe Etling was one of those staying after 1:30 a.m., said Kesler, who relieved Etling at 6 a.m. as the party representative. Republican Party chairman Randy Gentry also stayed overnight in the courthouse with the ballots. Gentry left at about 7 a.m.
At 1:04 a.m. today, the Vigo County Clerk's Office web site posted information that vote counting had stopped for the night, with 19,929 ballots or 27.14 percent of registered voters counted.
The Vigo County Clerk's Office posted the following on its Facebook page about 12:45 a.m.: "Per the resolution made this afternoon by the Vigo County Election Board, we are stopping all tabulation of ballots until 8:00 am Wednesday Nov 4, 2020. All ballots will be locked and sealed by a Republican and a Democrat, and two sheriff’s deputies will guard them overnight."
Vigo County had 34,499 early absentee ballots cast; those were 5,893 mail-in ballots and 28,606 ballots, according to the clerk’s website.
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.
