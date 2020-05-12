Vigo County voters are encourage to vote by absentee mail ballot if the COVID-19 pandemic has discouraged them from visiting vote centers.
Voting in the the 2020 primaries has become much easier, Vigo County Clerk Brad Newman said in a news release today (Tuesday, May 12).
"The Vigo County Clerk's Office has been working to provide safe, efficient solutions to voting in response to the pandemic," Newman wrote. "Not only have our vote centers undergone extensive protocols, but our system to vote by mail has been simplified to ensure a seamless process.
"Technology has proven to be a bigger asset than we already knew, so we encourage everyone to still partake in the election using one of the two methods."
Registered voters may call the Vigo County Clerk’s Absentee Voting Office at 812-462-3235 or visit IndianaVoters.com to apply.
By calling, voters will be sent an application via mail to fill out and send back. By visiting the website, voters will fill out an application online.
Absentee ballot application ballots must be received by May 21 in order to vote by mail. Approved applicants will be sent a ballot via mail for voters to fill out and submit to the county clerk's Office by noon June 2.
"We extend our thanks to the eight vote centers that are donating their facilities, especially those who are volunteering their space due to the COVID-19 crisis. With the processes we have in place, we encourage everyone to cast their vote," Newman said.
Voter center locations, times
Standard vote centers will open May 26 through June 2.
To volunteer to work a poll, call 812-462-3393. Ages 16 and up are eligible.
The Vigo County Annex voter center will be open Tuesday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. On June 1, it will be open 8 a.m. to noon. On Election Day (June 2), it will be open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Vote centers at Haute City Center (formerly Honey Creek Mall), IBEW Local Union 725, Terre Haute South Vigo High School, Terre Haute North Vigo High School, West Vigo Middle School, Vigo County Solid Waste Management, and The Meadows Banquet Center are as follows: Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Election Day (June 2), 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
