The first death of a state correctional officer due to COVID-19 has been reported by the Indiana Department of Correction.

Officer Gary Weinke, 67, of Linton died Saturday. He had worked at Wabash Valley Correctional Facility in Carlisle since 2007.

Weinke began his career at WVCF as a stores clerk in the commissary department and was later transferred to custody. He was assigned to the I-Bracket as a relief officer working several posts throughout the facility, and had been working the pod in the Special Confinement Unit. His wife, Naomi Weinke, is also a correctional officer at WVCF.

His last day working was March 29 at WVCF in Sullivan County. He was hospitalized due to medical complications. It was later reported to WVCF leadership that he had symptoms of the virus and later tested positive for COVID-19.

"Our condolences go out to his wife Naomi, his family, and his friends. He was a one-of-a-kind officer who touched the lives of many of those that he worked closest with. He will be truly missed,” said acting warden Frank Littlejohn.

The Weinke family expressed their appreciation for the support received from the Department of Correction, the local community, and close friends. They also expressed their desire to mourn their loss in private.

As of Sunday afternoon, the DOC reports 129 staff members and 297 offenders statewide have tested positive for COVID-19. A staff death has also been reported at the Indiana Women's Prison.

Wabash Valley Correctional has seven staff members who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the DOC website. Three offenders at WVCF have tested positive, one offender is in quarantine and eight offenders are in isolation. No offender deaths have been attributed to COVID-19 as of Sunday.

Westville Correctional Facility in northwest Indiana has the largest reported outbreak with 138 offenders and 28 staff members testing positive for the novel coronavirus.

Plainfield youth facility in Hendricks County has 73 offenders and 22 staff who have tested positive.

Outbreaks among offenders have also been seen at the Pendleton, Indiana, Women's Prison, Branchville, Heritage Trail facilities, Edinburgh, Miami and Indiana State prisons.

Offender deaths confirmed as COVID-19-related have occurred at Plainfield and Westville.

Meanwhile, 2,650 offenders are now in quarantine, and 579 offenders are in isolation statewide.

The Rockville women's prison has four confirmed cases among staff members, and none among offenders, according to the DOC website.