The Copper Bar, a well-known downtown business that closed more than a year ago, is slated to open at 4 p.m. today.
Fontanet Holdings LLC, which is led by Terre Haute businessman Greg Gibson, owns the historic building. Gibson confirmed today the business will reopen.
"It has an all-new kitchen and all new furniture," Gibson said.
The business recently had a new exterior sign added, which Gibson said was modeled after a sign for the Marine Room in the former Terre Haute House Hotel on the site of the current Hilton Garden Inn.
The bar is from the former Terre Haute House.
Gibson said the business will not stay open until 3 a.m. as it had previously, but will likely close at 1:30 a.m. on weekends and at 12:30 a.m. on weekdays.
The building has a new roof, updated heating and cooling and new tuck point work and exterior paint. Additionally, the bathrooms have been redone.
The building was placed on the National Registry of Historic Places in June 1983. The building is "believed to date from 1870s," according to filing with the National Registry of Historic Places. Vigo County records show construction in 1900.
The national registry states the building is "architecturally significant as a good intact example of small-scale commercial architecture in the Italianate style."
The Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce will host a grand re-opening ribbon cutting event at 4 p.m. on Feb. 14.
