A contract to replace two bridges along Fruitridge Avenue spanning Lost Creek has been awarded to Columbus, Indiana-based Force Construction, with construction expected to be completed this year.
The company was the lowest of two bids for the project.
Vigo County Commissioners Tuesday awarded a 70-day contract for $841,328.
County Engineer/Highway Director Larry Robbins said the contract was about 10% higher than an engineering estimate of $763,075, but suggested it was the best price given the construction market and higher costs of materials.
A second bid was submitted by White Construction at $1,063,520.
The bridges, near Beech Street and across from the Zink Distributing Company, formerly Dever Distributing, currently have weight restrictions for certain semitrailers. The bridges are important as they are part of a route to many industries in the Fort Harrison Industrial Park.
“There are two bridges set side by side, so we are redoing both of those bridges,” Robbins said.
