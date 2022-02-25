Brenna Deal has gotten to know many people and their life journies since January.
She is one of the volunteers who connects with people at Recovery Café Terre Haute, a peer-recovery community at Sixth and Washington streets.
Deal, who brings along her 7-month-old daughter Mary Rose during her volunteer time, said the accepting environment of Recovery Café makes a huge difference for people on a journey of recovery.
“It’s been beautiful to see it grow, and the lunches are fantastic,” Deal said of the daily meals offered free of charge.
“It’s like a bridge,” she said. “There is such a stigma around recovery and addiction and how that looks, and here we have this place that shares that there is no one-size-fits-all when it comes to recovery. So it helps bridge that stigma and that gap.”
On Friday morning, Deal was among the larger community taking an opportunity to check out the café at a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony in a former church sanctuary that has been repurposed as a gathering space at Next Step Foundation.
The program has recovery circles where people connect weekly to share, set goals and kindly hold each other accountable.
Program manager Lindsey Skelton said membership has no cost, but requires some time commitment.
Volunteers receive training, and the daily meal and programs such as yoga and sober events help with personal growth.
“We’re all recovering from something,” Skelton said. “We are recovering from whatever it is that keeps us from being our best, truest self. So we can all learn from each other whether it is substances, depression, anxiety, grief. Whatever it is. We can all learn from each other, love each other, and connect.”
Next Step has been in the Terre Haute community 10 years, providing housing and services for people in recovery from substance use disorder.
Executive Director Dana Simons said the social shutdown of the COVID-19 pandemic is the reason Next Step was able to connect with the Recovery Cafe program.
Simons and the Next Step leadership looked into the Recovery Cafe model and found it supports the pillars of acceptance, belonging and community that those in recovery need.
Mayor Duke Bennett said he has learned a lot about being supportive of the recovery community during his almost 16 years in office.
“If you don’t have support systems and resources in your community, people are not going to just fall through the cracks, it’s going to be worse than that. It just continues to build upon itself,” Bennett said.
“The bottom line is giving people the resources they need to live a productive life.”
Providing such resources has been the focus of the We Bloom organization in Indianapolis.
We Bloom is the Midwest Regional Catalyst of the Recovery Café Network.
Beth Kreitl, executive director of We Bloom, said the local program will fill the needs of many people through its community programming.
“The idea that we are all recovering from something is really powerful,” Kreitl said. “When people have that belief, it means everyone can become part of the program.”
Next Step, located in a former Presbyterian church, has become part of the history of the recovery structure in Indiana, said Brandon George.
He credited the Next Step facility with birthing the first recovery engagement center in the state and being on the forefront of the recovery movement.
Finding connection and support was part of his journey through recovery, George said.
Now, George is the vice president for Recovery and Advocacy Programs for Mental Health America Indiana, and the Director of Indiana Addiction Issues Coalition, which advocates for recovery through public policy and education.
“Nothing makes me happier than to see Next Step working with We Bloom to bring a Recovery Cafe to this space,” George said. “We need these in our community.”
Vigo County Prosecutor Terry Modesitt applauded Next Step for its involvement in the community, and city council member Tammy Boland said her own family’s journey through recovery has shown her the importance of organizations such as Next Step and the Recovery Café.
Doug Huntsinger, executive director for the governor’s office of Drug Prevention, Treatment, & Enforcement, and chairman of the Indiana Commission to Combat Drug Abuse, said it is important to connect people in the justice system to services that will help them become free of the justice system.
Recovery Café can fill that need, he said.
Anyone wanting more information about Recovery Café Terre Haute can go online to www.recoverycafeth.org, or call 812-917-5006.
Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter at TribStarLisa.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.