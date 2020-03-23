Indiana State University learned today that a member of its community -- living out of state -- has tested positive for COVID-19.
The case is the first confirmed case with a connection to ISU, according to a news release.
The person who tested positive was last on campus March 12 and has returned to an out-of-state home. The person began displaying symptoms on March 18. The person was tested and the diagnosis confirmed on March 20.
This person is in isolation at home and doing well.
ISU moved to online-only instruction on March 16.
The latest information and resources on ISU and COVID-19 is on a university webpage at indstate.edu/covid-19.
