Almost any newspaper story on any subject from the past 11/2 years could be focused around COVID-19.
That includes Vigo County tourism, according to Terre Haute Convention and Visitors Bureau executive director David Patterson.
“It’s a different world and yet I would tell you that we’re busy right now,” Patterson replied when asked about the pandemic’s impact here.
“We had over 1,500 runners at a [high school] cross country meet [Sept. 11]. It was our second meet. Both were very well attended.”
Since this interview was conducted, Indiana State University put on the John McNichols Invitational races for college cross country runners Sept. 18 at LaVern Gibson Championship Course.
“We’re still putting forth a strong effort and will continue to have success in the future there,” Patterson assessed. “Cross country is solid.
“Cumulatively, with all the races, it’s our biggest attraction. In 2019, prior to the pandemic, we had over 50,000 people go through those gates [for cross country meets]. Last year, we were compromised somewhat because some of the races — including the high school state championships [in the fall] — limited the number of fans.”
Patterson explained how these events were compromised by the coronavirus.
“We make our money, not necessarily off the runners, but from the people who come with them and spend the night [in Terre Haute hotels] to watch them,” he said. “Our funding comes from overnight visitation. So what the pandemic did to us, it was terrible. We were down over $900,000 [in 2020] from the previous year. . . . Consumer confidence in travel and overnight stays were compromised because of the pandemic.”
Upcoming big events in cross country include the Indiana middle school state championships on the morning of Oct. 2 and the Nike Valley Twilight meet on the evening of Oct. 2.
“We did not have that [Nike meet] last year,” Patterson said. “The year before that, we had 3,400 runners for it. . . . That day coming up [Oct. 2], we will run from 7 a.m. to midnight and you’ll probably see 8,000 people or more go through those gates.”
On Oct. 30, the IHSAA state finals will dominate the Gibson course for the 18th time since 2004. On Nov. 14, the Nike Regional will be here.
In 2022, the Gibson course and Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology will serve as hosts for the NCAA Division III national championships. There also will be a Division I regional event next year.
Regarding the NCAA Division I national championships, which have been run there before, Patterson said the next possible year that could take place at the Gibson course again is 2025.
Although cross country is not in terrible shape, Patterson admits the overall condition of Terre Haute tourism could be better.
Three years ago, Patterson was imagining how the new downtown Terre Haute Convention Center and a new casino would boost the county’s economy.
“Now we’re sitting here today, we certainly still need the Convention Center [set to open in March 2022] as a community,” he noted. “We have about 15 leads at the moment, but we think most of them are going to book with us.”
Patterson said $30 million is being spent on downtown improvements, including the Convention Center.
“We’ll see how this pandemic affects that,” he continued. “Without the pandemic, I would have told you that we’d hit the ground running [with the Convention Center] and it would have been a success right out of the box. As we all know, there’s no set universal protocol for this, so it’s really kinda up to the individual groups whether they want to meet in person or not. Until the world gets a handle on this horrible disease, we’re going to have to kinda roll with the punches.”
Sticking with the downtown area, Patterson pointed out that the annual downtown Blues Fest — which took a pandemic break in 2020 — was expected to be a sellout on the weekend of Sept. 10-11 and the renovated Hulman Center will be interesting to see when it’s at near or full capacity for ISU basketball games.
Away from downtown, especially during the (seemingly) never-ending pandemic, the tourism situation has been up and down.
“We’ve had some good events in the last month or so,” Patterson said. “We had the three-day national [USAC.25 Generation Next Tour] quarter-midget event, which was a wonderful activity in late July.”
Also among the positives, he mentioned the continued expansion of the Griffin Bike Park in southern Vigo County.
Meanwhile, Patterson isn’t sure when the next Terre Haute Air Show, a popular event in the past, will be returning. The last one took place in August 2018.
“We’ve talked about it,” he admitted. “But the [U.S.] military has its own problems right now. . . . So we kinda decided we would see what’s going to happen here in the short term and then make a decision.”
In other words, Patterson wouldn’t ruled it out for an appearance in the future, but don’t your breath waiting on it in the next couple years.
On a negative note, in Patterson’s opinion, he still isn’t pleased that Scheid Diesel Extravaganza organizers announced in late 2019 that the event would be moving to Lyons . . . and that wasn’t even pandemic-related.
“That was a rich event for our community,” he reflected. “We had 15 years of Scheid Diesel and I wouldn’t rule out them coming back either. I personally would love to have a discussion about them coming back here.”
Regarding the county-wide status of 2021 and 2022 tourism, Patterson expressed mixed feelings because of the pandemic: “I want crowds of people packed in a venue.”
And he still maintains hope that a casino will be built in Vigo County, despite recent news that casts doubt about whether it will happen.
“No pun intended,” Patterson said, “but we’re at a crossroads as a community.”
