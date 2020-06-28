Community gathers to remember fallen heroes

The Fallen Heroes Day Ceremony was held on Sunday with an additional ringing of the bell this year for Terre Haute Firefighter John Schoffstall, who died in April.

The annual event featured an additional presentation when members of the THFD presented Schoffstall’s family with a framed Last Alarm picture to honor his sacrifice.

His drum that he used during his time playing with the Terre Haute Firefighters Pipes and Drums was also on display with a black ribbon tied around it. The current members of the pipes and drums made their usual march along 8th street outside of the Terre Haute Police and Fire Museum, but when they rounded the corner onto Lockport road, they stopped by Schoffstall’s drum and finished their rendition of “Scotland the Brave.”

Terre Haute Fire Chief Jeff Fisher’s remarked on how each first responder potentially risks their life every day by showing up to work.

He read the names of every fallen city firefighter, 14 in all, which were accompanied by the ringing of a bell.

Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett spoke about the importance of supporting first responders. “What we can do is support these guys and gals who decide to step away from their families and take a job where they put their life at risk every single day.”

The other agencies involved in the ceremony included the Terre Haute Police Department, the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office, the Indiana State University Police Department and the volunteer firefighters.

Benedictions and opening prayers were performed by Rev. Gary Foust with the THFD, and Pastor Billy Joe Henry. Nathen Rainey played the National Anthem as well as “Taps” and “Amazing Grace” on the trumpet.

In all, the ceremonial bell was rung 37 times. 14 for city firefighters, 13 city police officers, seven sheriff’s and three volunteer firefighters.