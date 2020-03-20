No travel restrictions are being imposed “at this time” by the Vigo County Commissioners and Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett for local residents, according to an announcement issued today.
“At this time, we are not imposing travel restrictions within Vigo County. We encourage the residents of Vigo County to use their best judgment when deciding if travel is necessary,” according to today's announcement from the commissioners and mayor. “This may change in the near future.”
At this time 15 Indiana counties have imposed Travel Advisories or Travel Watches.
A Travel Advisory means routine travel may be restricted and individuals should use caution or avoid those areas
A Travel Watch limits residents to essential travel only, which includes work and emergency situations.
